Aurangabad, Jun 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday demanded that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation pay pending salaries to civic staff working to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the city in two days time.

A video showed MNS district chief Suhas Dashrathe lifting a chair in a threatening matter in front of an AMC official.

A memorandum submitted to the municipal commissioner by MNS claimed contractual doctors had not been paid for the past three months.

As on Thursday night, Aurangabad district had 4,299 COVID-19 cases, with municipal limits accounting for a vast majority.

