Jodhpur, Aug 4 (PTI) The state legal services authority is gearing up for the online Lok Adalat to be held across Rajasthan on August 22.

Chairman of the Jodhpur District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vishvabandhu said the Lok Adalat will be held online as a pilot project amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and depending upon the results further strategy would be planned.

He said pre-counselling for this online Lok Adalat has begun and the judicial officers have been asked to enlist cases which are worth amicable settlement.

According to the secretary of the DLSA, Siddheshwar Puri, pending matters pertaining to matrimonial disputes (except divorce), negotiable instruments act, money recovery, MACT (Motor Accident Claim Tribunal) and other civil matters, would be taken up in this online Lok Adalat.

Besides, matters pertaining to banks (both national and private) as well as insurance companies will also be taken up, Puri said.

“In this Lok Adalat, pre–counseling would be conducted among the parties through video conferencing, wherein, the parties and their counsels could participate in the process from their houses, doing away with the need of physical appearance in the court”, Puri added.

