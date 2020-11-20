Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,130, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 2,762 new cases today. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 2,37,699 in Rajasthan and out of these, 20,923 are under treatment, it said.

Also Read | Night Curfew to be Imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam Districts as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

As per the bulletin, 2,14,616 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 404 till now, followed by 211 in Jodhpur, 161 in Ajmer, 155 in Bikaner, 121 in Kota, 99 in Bharatpur, 82 in Udaipur and 81 in Pali.

Also Read | Rajasthan to Impose Section 144 From November 21 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in The State.

On Friday, 514 fresh cases were recorded in Jaipur, 419 in Jodhpur, 211 in Ajmer, 199 in Alwar, 175 in Kota, 110 in Bhilwara, 109 in Bikaner and 92 in Sriganganagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)