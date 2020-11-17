Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 2,194 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,30,180 and fatalities to 2,089.

According to an official bulletin, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Sikar reported two deaths each and Ajmer, Churu, Karauli, Kota and Pali recorded one death each.

Also Read | Who is Rafael Costa? The Social Media Marketing Maverick Taking The World By Storm.

Jaipur reported maximum of the fresh cases with 484 people contracting the virus there.

The rest of the fresh cases were reported from Ajmer (180), Alwar (247), Banswara (7), Baran (7), Barmer (7), Bharatpur (87), Bhilwara (67), Bikaner (122), Bundi (16), Chittorgarh (15), Churu (11), Dholpur (6), Dungarpur (20), Ganganagar (8), Hanumangarh (4), Jaisalmer (25), Jalore (15), Jhalawar (17), Jhunjhunu (23), Jodhpur (317), Karauli (11), Kota (147), Nagaur (94), Pali (55), Pratapgarh (8), Rajsamand (6), Sawaimadhopur(39 )Sikar (33), Tonk (30) and Udaipur (86).

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery Result Today: Check Lucky Draw Results Online at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in.

No case was reported from Dausa and Sirohi on Tuesday.

A total of 2,09,058 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 19,033, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)