Port Blair, Dec 2 (PTI) At least eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,718, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Nears 95 Lakh With 36,604 New Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Of the fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while five have travel history, he said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,566, the official said.

Also Read | GHMC Elections 2020: Repoll Ordered in Hyderabad’s Old Malakpet Ward After Ballot Paper Goof-Up.

The Union Territory now has 91 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,31,080 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)