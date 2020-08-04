Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Thane district reported 947 COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, a welcome dip from four-figure spikes during earlier days, taking the infection count to 91,102, while 35 deaths took the toll to 2,516, an official said.

Among the deaths was that of a 46-year-old policeman, the 13th in the force in Thane so far, he added.

Kalyan now has 21,061 cases followed by Thane with 20,151, the official said.

"The recovery rate of the district is 75.69 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.76 per cent. Only 22 per cent cases are still under treatment," he said.

Neighbouring Palghar's count reached 16,282 as 344 cases were detected on Tuesday, while six deaths increased the toll to 315. PTI COR BNM BNM 08042142

