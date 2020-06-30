Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) The toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday as six more patients succumbed to the disease, while the union territory's tally rose to 7,497 after 260 fresh cases were detected, officials said.

Five of these deaths were reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

"Six persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

This has taken the death toll due to coronavirus in the union territory to 101. Of these deaths, 89 were from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Minister Nitin Raut Hits Back at Sharad Pawar For Chiding Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-Off.

As many as 260 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

While 228 infections were reported from the valley, 32 were detected in the Jammu region.

There are 2,674 active cases in the union territory, while 4,722 patients have recovered.

The cases detected on Tuesday included 22 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

The officials said Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 64, followed by 46 in Srinagar and 44 in Baramulla.

Four districts -- Pooch, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 7,497.

"Of these, 5,886 are in Kashmir, while 1,611 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)