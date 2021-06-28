Aurangabad, Jun 28 (PTI) The Aurangabad district administration on Monday decided to keep monuments in the region open amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions but capped the number of people permitted to enter at half of what was being allowed earlier, an official said.

Collector Sunil Chavan told PTI that after monuments were allowed to open for tourists on June 17, entry was capped at two thousand people in total in the morning and afternoon sessions, which has been halved now, or 500 people per session.

Aurangabad district is home to Ajanta and Ellora Caves, a world heritage site, as well as Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Daultabad (Devgiri) fort, Aurangabad caves among others.

The district reported 45 cases, five deaths and 109 recoveries on Monday, taking the tally to 1,46,027, toll to 3,422 and the recovery count to 1,41,898, officials said.

The district now has 707 active cases, while its positivity rate is 2.13 per cent and 6.02 per cent oxygen beds are occupied, they added.

As per fresh curbs that will come in force from Tuesday, all shops are allowed to operate from 7am to 4 pm everyday, while a curfew would begin from 5pm.

Shops dealing in non-essential items will remain closed during the weekends, they said.

