Raipur, May 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported two new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,296, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fatality was reported during the day, an official said.

The case positivity rate of the state stood at 0.05 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,225 after 10 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 37 active cases, he said.

"Raipur and Jashpur recorded one case each, but no case was reported in 26 other districts in the state. As on Thursday, no active case was reported in 16 districts in the state," the official said.

As 4,092 samples were examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,57,724, he added.

