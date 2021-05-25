Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): In view of Covid-19, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday donated Rs 85,95,350 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from their one day salary.

The cheque was handed over by DGP Ashok Kumar to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at the Secretariat.

ADG, PAC PVK Prasad, ADG Administration Abhinav Kumar, and IG Personnel Pushpak Jyoti were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,173 discharges and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Monday.

To curb the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a lockdown in the state till June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)