Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 103, a government bulletin said.

The state also reported 371 more coronavirus infections raising the caseload to 10,399, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three died on Thursday while another succumbed to the disease late on Wednesday.

So far, 4,176 patients have recovered from COVID-19, and the number of active cases in the state is 6,120 now, the bulletin said.

