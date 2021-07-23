Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday asked all hospitals to be ready with separate oxygen and ICU beds for children by July 31 in view of a possible third Covid wave.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the state via video conferencing, Dhami asked all district magistrates to ensure that the hospitals in their areas are ready with separate arrangements for children by the end of the month.

The chief minister said more doctors and funds will be provided if required for the purpose.

He asked all district hospitals, community and primary health centres to have separate wards for children besides enough ventilators and oxygen supported beds.

Testing and vaccination, both are necessary in the battle against Covid, he said. "Though there has been a drop in Covid cases, we still need to maintain utmost caution," he said.

Chief Secretary S Sandhi also asked the DMs to be prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

