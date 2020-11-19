New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Nine Delhi Prisons staff members, including two doctors, who have recovered from COVID-19 donated plasma on Thursday, officials said here.

The plasma donation took place at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) at Vasant Kunj and the GTB hospital, they said.

"This voluntary donation of plasma by jail staff is for a noble cause and will continue in future too as more staff come forward and agree to donate. This donation will help those in medical need and also the jail staff and their families if they need plasma transfusion in the future in view of COVID-19," said Director General, Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel.

This will also help in case any of the prison inmates contracts the disease and needs plasma transfusion, he added.

Goel, who has also recovered from the disease, donated plasma along with nine other jail officials earlier.

According to the latest data shared by the jail administration, 113 prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Of them, 104 have recovered, two have died and seven are undergoing treatment.

Besides them, of the 273 prison staff who tested positive for the virus, 250 have recovered, while there are 23 active cases at present.

