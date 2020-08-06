Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed 30 lakh RT-PCR tests for detecting coronavirus while 5,684 more people tested positive and 110 patients succumbed to the pathogen. The case tally inched towards the three lakh mark with 2,79,144 infected people as on date and the toll mounted to 4,571, a health department bulletin said. Thursday is the fourth successive day of 100 plus deaths in the state with the fatalities in the first six days of this month alone aggregating to 537.

As many as 67,153 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the cumulative to 30,20,714 as the state remained among the states maintaining a high number of daily tests, a key protocol in managing the deadly virus.

The state has 126 testing centres, including 61 labs in the government sector.

With 6,272 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, recoveries for the fourth consecutive day overshot the fresh cases and in total 2,21,087 people have got cured in the state.

The number of active cases stood at 53,486. Only six, among the 110 dead COVID patients had no co- morbidities. Those who died included a 29-year old woman and a 91-year old man as the virus continued to affect people of all age groups. Chennai continued to report relatively low cases, a trend prevalent for about a month now, as it added 1,091 new patients, taking the total cases to 1,06,096.

