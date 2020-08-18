Aurangabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The sale of milk and dairy products has been on the decline in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district since the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force due to the demand slump, according to an association of milk producers.

The Aurangabad district Coperative Milk Producers Union (ADCMPU) said on Tuesday the sale of milk packets has come down as hotels are out of business now.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: Maharashtra Has More Coronavirus Cases Than South Africa, The Fifth Worst-Hit Country in The World.

"We generally collect 80,000-85,000 litres of milk everyday directly from farmers. Prior to the lockdown, we were selling 50,000 litres of milk in packets. This sale has now fallen to 30,000 litres (per day) in the district," ADCMPU vice president Nandlal Kale told PTI.

He said the slump in demand has also adversely affected the sale of milk products.

Also Read | India in Negotiation With 13 More Countries to Strengthen Vande Bharat Mission, Air Bubbles Proposed With Neighbouring Countries, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Earlier, we used to utilise about 7,000 litres of milk everyday to prepare 11 products. But, we are now using only 1,000-1,200 litres of milk for preparing dairy products," Kale said.

He said Mahanand in Mumbai buys around 15,000 litres of milk every day at the rate of Rs 25 per litre.

"Remaining milk is currently sold to private firms at the rate of Rs 21 per litre," Kale explained.

Mahanand Dairy is a venture of the Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Dudh Mahasangh Maryadit.

He said the ADCMPU is currently suffering the loss of Rs 1 lakh per day, after the state government stopped paying grant since July 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)