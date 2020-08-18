New Delhi, August 18: The Civil Aviation Ministry is negotiating with 13 more countries to strengthen the reach of Vande Bharat Mission further. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted to give the information. The countries with negotiations are going on, include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The Civil Aviation Minister said that the ongoing negotiations would benefit Indians stranded due to COVID-19 in these countries. Air India Allowing Travel Agents to Sell Seats Only on Select Vande Bharat Flights, Alleges Travel Agents Association of India.

At present, Air travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. Puri tweeted, “We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements.”

Tweet by Hardeep Singh Puri:

We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 18, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand. The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians & nationals of these countries.” Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbors Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. 6,063 Stranded Indians Returned Under Vande Bharat Mission on Aug 9: Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Singh Puri's Tweet:

Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbors Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal &Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 18, 2020

The Union Minister said, “Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind.” An air bubble is a temporary arrangement finalised between two countries to resume commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

On Monday, the ministry announced the sixth phase of Vande Bharat Mission which will begin from September 1, 2020. This phase will be carried out until October 24, 2020. Bookings for these flights under the Vande Bharat Mission can be made through Air India website and booking offices.

