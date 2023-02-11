Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Executive Chairman of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board of Madhya Pradesh, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, on Saturday said that 'Cow Hug Day' will be celebrated across the state on February 14 even after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn the appeal.

The Executive Chairman of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri made the remark in Jabalpur on Saturday a day after AWBI withdrew its appeal urging people to celebrate the 'Cow Hug Day'.

In a statement, the AWBI said, "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn."

Earlier, the board issued an appeal urging people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri had supported the appeal and urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

Speaking to ANI, Swami said, "It was a good initiative and that's why we supported it. Now they have withdrawn the appeal. Only they know the reason, but it is not a bad thing. So we have decided to celebrate Cow Hug Day."

"We need to draw a line from the festival that came from outside, so we supported this appeal. Now the board has withdrawn the appeal, but we will definitely celebrate Cow Hug Day. We believe that the board should not have withdrawn such an appeal as it was a good initiative," he said.

Swami Giri added, "The date is not anyone's inheritance, we have the right to protest."

Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement, "We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as 'Kamdhenu' and 'Gaumata' because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity."

The body said that the Vedic traditions are on the verge of "extinction" due to the progress of "West culture".

"The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the Board stated. (ANI)

