New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat has moved an application to the Supreme Court and alleged that there were hate speeches by leaders of certain religious outfits.

Brinda Karat, a renowned political activist and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and a member of the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has moved an application seeking to be impleaded in the matter. She has filed a joint application with KM Tiwari, a socio-political activist who is currently acting as the Secretary of CPI(M) Delhi State Committee.

She said that she has filed an application for bringing certain hate speeches made by leaders of certain religious outfits recently in Delhi to the notice of the Court.

"That recent leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal etc. have incited people against the Muslim community in the name of Hindu Religion at public meetings held in various places in Delhi such as Nangloi, Ghonda Chowk, etc. It is pertinent to mention that people were instigated against the constitutional values and secularism in the name of Hinduism," the application said.

"Such meetings are being held in different parts of the National Capital and there have been continuous calls for economic and social boycott of the Muslim community. These speeches are clearly an offence under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 153A, 153B, 295A, 505(1) etc. But unfortunately, neither stringent action is being taken against such people by the Police and Administration nor are such meetings being stopped," the application reads.

The application copy has also been attached with translated transcripts of hate speeches allegedly made by certain political leaders. (ANI)

