Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): Wearing garlands made of onions and potatoes, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday held a protest in Rameswaram's Thangachimadam against the three farmer bills.

"We are protesting against the removal of items such as onions, potatoes, pulses, and cooking oil from the list of essential commodities. The new bills will only benefit corporates and hoarders, while farmers will suffer," G. Siva, CPI (M) Taluk Secretary, told ANI.

CPI (M) Rameswaram Taluka committee member V. Palani Kumar led the demonstration.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Workers Federation district secretary Karunamoorthy, CPI (M) district committee member Karunakaran, and a large number of volunteers attended the protest.

The Lower House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

These bills will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

