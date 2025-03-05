Kollam (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) The Kerala state conference of the CPI(M) is scheduled to be held here from March 6 to March 9, with reception committee chairman and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal hoisting the party flag at Asramam Maidan on Wednesday evening.

The state conference is being held ahead of CPI(M)'s 24th party congress, which will take place from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The flag, torch and flagpole processions from martyr memorials at Kayyur, Vayalar, and Sooranad converged at the public meeting venue at Asramam Maidan (Sitaram Yechury Nagar) before the flag-hoisting ceremony.

The party's state conference is being held in Kollam after a gap of 30 years. The last state meet was held here in 1995.

The delegates' meet, beginning tomorrow at the Town Hall (Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Nagar), will be inaugurated by Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat.

Party Politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to present a policy document for the development of a ‘New Kerala,' which will be discussed at the four-day state conference, party sources said.

A total of 530 people will attend the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state.

Politburo members, including Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, B V Raghavulu, Ashok Dhawale, M A Baby, and A Vijayaraghavan, will attend the delegates' conference on all days, the sources said.

