Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A criminal was arrested following an encounter with police in the Dadri area, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday.

"Criminals fired at the Police party. One of them was injured in retaliatory firing by police, two others managed to escape," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, Greater Noida.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered, police informed. (ANI)

