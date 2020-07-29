New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old CRPF constable allegedly killed himself by jumping off the fourth floor of a building inside the Rohini Jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they added.

The constable, Mukesh, was posted in the office of the CRPF at the Rohini Jail Residential Complex. He jumped off the fourth floor of his office around 11:30 am on Monday, a senior jail official said.

He was taken to Saroj Hospital, Sector-18, Rohini, where he was declared brought dead, they added.

