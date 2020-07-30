Sukma, Jul 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by a CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarhs insurgency- hit Sukma district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dulichand, a constable, was arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the victim and her parents, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Also Read | Delhi HC Extends Suspension of the Functioning of High Court and Subordinate Courts till August 14: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

The alleged incident took place near Dubbakota camp of the paramilitary forces under Dornapal police station area on July 27 when the victim had gone to graze cattle, he said.

A case was lodged on Wednesday, the IPS officer said, adding an investigation was underway.

Also Read | No Flights to Kolkata from 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai Till August 15.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deployed in Sukma for anti-Naxals operation in Sukma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)