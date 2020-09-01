New Delhi, Sept 1 (PTI) A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, officials said.

The metro trains have been permitted to run from September 7.

Also Read | What Are the Best Investment Apps Right Now?.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the functioning of metro trains.

Also, gym owners in the city have been demanding reopening of the health and fitness centres.

Also Read | Winning Over COVID-19: Learnings from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Experience on How To Fight The Virus Without Panicking.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its guidelines for phased reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic has permitted various activities under 'Unlock 4', barring opening of cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)