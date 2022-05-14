New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Delhi University Friday revised the program-specific eligibility for the BA (Hons) multimedia and mass communication under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), giving a choice to students to select a subject from 27 listed ones.

Earlier, it was made mandatory for the student opting for the course of mass communication to give the Mass Media/Mass Communication exam.

"It is hereby notified that Program-Specific Eligibility Criteria for B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication has been changed to: Any one Language from List A + Any one subject from either List B1 or List B2 + Section III (General Test)," the university said in a statement.

Earlier it was any one Language from List A + Mass Media/Mass Communication + SECTION III of CUET (General Test)

Section II section offers 27 domain subjects of which a candidate can take tests in up to six subjects.

The DU has further divided this section into two parts — B1 and B2. B1 is a list of 18 subjects that were already on offer in DU before CUET's introduction. B2 is a list of 9 new subjects.

