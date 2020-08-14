Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The cultivation of GI-tagged unique Pokkali rice variety has been badly hit by COVID-19 induced lockdown and flood-like situation in coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

"Due to pandemic, farmers couldn't prepare their field for Pokkali rice cultivation on time. As a result, most of the seedlings have died," said Dr A K Sreelatha, Vyttila Rice Research Station Head, Kerala Agricultural University.

Also Read | India Believes in Winning Hearts, Not Land, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

Pokkali is a GI-tagged unique rice variety in the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

As per CV Mathew, a farmer from Kochi's Kumbalangi, "The water has not dried up in our fields from two or three years due to floods in the sate every year. It does not help if you don't have your own pumping system, which can't be arranged on time due to lockdown. The whole seed was destroyed last year. It was the first time something like that was happening in my life. There are not many farmers cultivating Pokkali rice because of this hardship."

Also Read | Hapur Rape Case Accused Arrested by UP Police, 'Shot in Leg' After He Attempted to Flee.

The paddy crop which is usually cultivated from April 15 to November 15, is missing from most of the fields this year. Only some farmers in Kochi and Alappuzha are cultivating it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)