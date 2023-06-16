New Delhi, June 16: With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in the state, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 2 trains have been cancelled, 1 train short-terminated and 2 trains short-originated. Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Photos and Videos: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, High Tides, These Pics and Clips Show Fury of Cyclonic Storm.

"With this, 101 trains have been cancelled, 42 trains have been short-terminated, while 39 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy," the PRO statement said. Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm To Hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar Today; 66,000 People Evacuated to Safer Places.

"Considering the alertness for the 'BIPARJOY' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas over Western Railway," the PRO added.

The PRO informed that various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR. "Refund will be admissible as per extant rules," it added.

As per the statement from Western Railways, Train No 09456 Bhuj -Sabarmati Special journey commencing on June 16 which was earlier notified to short originate from Gandhidham, is now cancelled. Train No 22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express of June 16 which was earlier notified as cancelled, will now run on its proper route.

Train No 09455 Sabarmati - Bhuj journey commencing on June 16 is short terminated at Samakhiali while Train No 15668 Kamakhya - Gandhidham Express journey commencing on June 14 short terminated at Ahmedabad, the statement informed.

The MET Director of Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, said that Gujarat is likely to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)