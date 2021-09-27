Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a video conference with the district collectors over the impact of Gulab Cyclone and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, MAUD Y Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management) V Usharani, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to restore power as soon as the rains subside and suggested to keep monitoring the situation every 30 minutes.

"An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 1,000 should be given to each family while returning home from relief camps," said Reddy.

"I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people and ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps," he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to set up more relief camps in the places necessary and told them to set up medical camps in flood-prone areas to help affected families and supply clean drinking water through tankers as water sources could be contaminated due to rains.

"The officials should prepare the report on the enumeration of crop damage in a generous manner and provide immediate relief to farmers," said Reddy.

Reddy also ordered the officials to be on high alert as Odisha is also experiencing heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods.

"I request the authorities to move those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali to relief camps and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs," he said.

"By the grace of God, the Gulab Cyclone was not as severe as Hudhud or Titli," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam explained that in some areas the winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 km/hr.

"Trees were uprooted in some places but were cleared immediately, also all the highways are clear without any traffic. People were evacuated to safer areas and relief measures are in full swing in Visakhapatnam city," said Das. (ANI)

