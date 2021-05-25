Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the district administration evacuated locals from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district.

Speaking to ANI Lakshmi from Sandhakud in Paradeep said, "During the last cyclone, my family lost everything. We luckily survived. I have come here with my husband, daughter, and her children."

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Cyclone Yaas is likely to cross between Paradeep and Sagar Island near Balasore at noon on May 26.

Samir, from Sandhakud, said, "Our house is 100-200m away from the sea. After district administration cautioned us that severe cyclonic storm is on its way, our family of 10 came here."

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested people who are in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes.

"At a time when we are fighting with COVID19, we have yet another challenge in the form of #CycloneYaas. The priority is to save every life, I request all those in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes & cooperate with administration," said Patnaik.

The Odisha Government on Monday assigned the high-risk districts to Senior Officers to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the wake of the severe Cyclonic storm 'Yaas' which is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26.

Listing the IAS officers, a statement issued by the Additional Secretary, Indramani Tripathy, read, "The following 1AS officers are assigned the districts noted against each for supervision of relief, rehabilitation and restoration works arising out of very severe Cyclonic storm 'Yaas'.

The officers concerned are requested to proceed to the respective districts immediately. More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for the cyclone Yaas

According to the India Meteorological Department said the Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. (ANI)

