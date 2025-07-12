Leh, Jul 12 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, received a grand welcome upon his arrival here on Saturday on a month-long tour to the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said.

Dressed in traditional attire, hundreds of people, including women, children and monks, lined up on both sides of the road from the airport to Shewatsel Phodrang to catch a glimpse of the 14th Dalai Lama, they said.

The Dalai Lama reached Leh Technical Airport from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and was received by a group of prominent persons and leaders cutting across their political affiliations.

The locals turned up in large numbers and were seen dancing with joy to the music of the Daman and Surna, traditional musical instruments of Ladakh.

“It is a special day for the people of Ladakh as this is after a gap of more than one year that the Dalai Lama finally embarked on a tour of the region. He will spend a few days at his official residence for acclimatisation to the high altitude before leaving for Zanskar to start his public discourse and interactions,” said a leader of Ladakh Buddhist Association.

He added that they would approach the Dalai Lama for a few teaching sessions on his return from Zanskar.

The monks were also seen playing traditional instruments to welcome the Dalai Lama in Ladakh.

