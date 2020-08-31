Raebareli, August 31: A Dalit youth accused of motorcycle theft died in police custody here on Sunday. He complained of stomach pain, and died later during treatment in a hospital, police said. Also Read | Kerala: Two Left Activists Murdered in Thiruvananthapuram, Ruling CPM Blames Congress For Twin Murders.

The deceased was 19-year-old Monu aka Mohit. Detailing about the incident to media on Sunday, Nityanand Roy, ASP Raebareli said, "Police was working to nab a gang involved in motorcycle theft. In the last 3 days, 10 motorcycles were recovered and four accused were arrested. They were interrogated and after that, on August 28 one more accused Monu aka Mohit came to light who was detained from his house on the same day in the afternoon for questioning." Also Read | JEE 2020 New Guidelines: List of Important Instructions For Candidates Regarding Exam Centres And COVID-19.

"We wanted to work out the case and send all the accused to jail. Unfortunately on August 29, Monu complained of stomach pain and that his health was not good. He was shown to a doctor nearby and medicine was prescribed. On August 30 morning, he fell unwell and was referred to the district hospital. The doctor diagnosed his primary symptoms as Pneumonia, fever and reduced oxygen level. His oxygen level was between 30 to 40. There were no injuries to his body," the ASP said.

"At around 11 am after two and a half hours of treatment, he (Monu) died in the hospital," the police official said. The ASP further said, "Post Mortem will be conducted. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was beaten by two police personnel. We are investigating that. A magisterial inquiry has been also ordered in this incident."

"One thing came to our notice that all these five accused were detained for more than 24 hours. So it is illegal detention. Action has been taken against station house officer Lalganj and he is suspended, further action will be taken as per the investigation," the ASP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)