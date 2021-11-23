New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Days after the Rajasthan Cabinet was reshuffled, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra met party interim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital and discussed various political issues.

"We discussed various political issues. The main issue is inflation that the government is unable to control. We will mount an attack on the Central government on the issue of inflation," Dotasra after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

In the much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon.

The reshuffle seems to have irked some Congress MLAs.

Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ramgarh Shafia Zubair expressed her disappointment over the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and said that those with a bad reputation have been promoted. She said that the Cabinet's structure could have been better.

Whereas senior Congress leader Johari Lal Meena has accused newly appointed Rajasthan minister Tikaram Juli of being a "corrupt man" and demanded his removal from the cabinet. However, Juli dismissed the charges as baseless and demanded proof.

After the Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he tried to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

"We have tried to give representation to all communities -- SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the new Cabinet. We will try to adjust the maximum number of MLAs in different boards and corporations or make them parliament secretaries," he had said. (ANI)

