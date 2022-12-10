New Delhi, December 10: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued notice to the central government to ascertain the cause of recent sudden deaths amongst people due to cardiac arrests.

The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of several reports of sudden deaths of many people in the country. Reportedly, a bride in her early twenties recently died due to sudden cardiac attack during her marriage ceremony in Lucknow, the DCW notice said. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid After Mosque Bans Entry of Women.

Similarly, a 16-year-old teen died while playing cricket and a man died in a temple in Madhya Pradesh while he was doing 'parikrama'. The Commission said many such cases have come to light wherein people of young as well as old age have died due to apparent cardiac arrests while they were simply carrying out their daily routine work.

Some of the incidents have been caught on camera and the videos of the same are being widely circulated on social media. These incidents have raised serious concerns and is being widely speculated that these deaths are somehow connected to COVID-19, said DCW. The Commission sought details of steps taken to study the long-term impact of the COVID-19 virus on the health of people. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Says Brutality Against Children and Women Rising, Strict Action Needed to Stop Such Crimes.

"Whether any proposal has been made by the Department to investigate the cause of these deaths? If yes, please provide the current status of the same. Details of the mechanism been set up by the Government to ensure that any such sudden deaths are properly investigated by a central forensic and biomedical team so that the cause of such are properly ascertained," reads the DCW notice. The Commission sought the report by the Government by December 20, 2022.

