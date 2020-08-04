Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) With six more deaths, the toll in Bihar flood on Tuesday climbed to 19, as 63.60 lakh people were affected in 16 districts of the state, Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

Nearly seven lakh more population fell victim to inundation in the last 24 hours with waters from overflowing rivers, mostly those originating in Nepal, entering in two new districts and more areas of the existing ones.

Saharsa and Madhepura are the new entry to the list of flooded districts.

Four fresh deaths have been reported from Muzaffarpur while two others came from Siwan in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total flood-related deaths, Darbhanga accounts for the maximum seven, while the rest was reported from Muzaffarpur (6), West Champaran (4) and Siwan (2), the bulletin said.

The 16-flood-hit districts are- Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

The number of inundated panchayats have risen to 1152 from 1082 on the previous day, it said, adding a total of 120 blocks have been hit by flood.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are the worst-hit districts with 18.61 lakh and 13.64 lakh people suffering from the calamity, almost half of the total flood affected population in the state presently.

A total of 20 teams of NDRF and 13 of SDRF are involved in the rescue operations as part of which 4.40 lakh have been evacuated from the troubled areas so far, it said.

Besides, 17,916 people are staying in 17 relief camps, while nearly 9.52 lakh people were fed at 1365 community kitchens in the affected districts, the bulletin said.

Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above danger level.

The water level of Ganga has witnessed an increase of 6 cm to 18 cm at various places in Bihar that included Buxar, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Digha ghat and Gandhi ghat (both in Patna), Water Resources Departments bulletin said. The meteorological department in Patna has forecast light to moderate rain in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing in the state on Wednesday.

