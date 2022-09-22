Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Married Woman Kills Self Over Harassment by Youth in Muzaffarnagar.

No casualty has been reported as the passengers were sent back by the local people before the debris fell.

District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told ANI that the work of opening the highway has been started and the safe movement of passengers will be done.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Refused Money To Buy Alcohol, Man Sets Mother on Fire in Punnayurkulam.

"All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by national Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," DM Dixit said.

While the pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi. The pilgrims coming back from Sonprayag have also been stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)