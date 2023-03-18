New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, they added.

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

