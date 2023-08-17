Nagaon (Assam), Aug 17 (PTI) The decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The deceased was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Congress Appoints Randeep Singh Surjewala As Madhya Pradesh Incharge, Mukul Wasnik Gujarat Incharge, Ajay Rai New UPCC Chief.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death," he added.

Also Read | Malaysia: Man Sentenced To 702 Years In Jail For Raping Two Daughters, Impregnating One.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)