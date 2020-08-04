New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Defence Ministry said it signed a tripartite MOU on Tuesday with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to conduct predictive analysis of public grievances.

"The project is expected to help the MOD (Ministry of Defence) to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required," said a statement issued by the ministry.

Also Read | Lebanon | Blast Was in Port Area With Highly Explosive Material, Not Explosives, Says Internal Security Chief : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

The statement said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"The MOU envisages IIT Kanpur to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to conduct exploratory and predictive analysis of public grievances received on the web based Centralized Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) pertaining to the MOD (Ministry of Defence)," it added.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

The DARPG, the nodal department that is custodian of data of CPGRAMS portal, will provide the MOD's data dump to the IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)