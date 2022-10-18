Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Armed forces personnel on Tuesday performed various operational demonstrations at the Sabarmati riverfront here in Gujarat as part of the DefExpo 2022.

The elite Marine Commandos (Marcos) of the Indian Navy, Para (SF) Commandos of the Indian Army, the Sarang team of the Indian Air Force, and DRDO took part in the demonstrations to show the operational readiness and scientific prowess of defence forces.

The Indian Coast Guard showed a search and rescue demonstration while DRDO displayed Ro' Boatics, a Defence release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat witnessed the daredevil act, it stated.

The demonstration comprised the air, surface and sub-surface elements of the armed forces. The event started with an eye-catching combat freefall by personnel of the three services.

In a daring display, the elite Marine commandos of the Indian Navy and Para (SF) commandos of the Indian Army skillfully slithered onto a boat from a helicopter, high speed run by Gemini boat and neutralisation of enemy posts.

The Sarang team performed 'Helobatics' and a powered hang glider flying.

The Coast Guard showed a search and rescue demonstration, and the Navy showcased an offensive demo.

The programme was also marked by a continuity drill by the IAF, Ro' Boatics display by the DRDO, and a joint band display by the three services.

The programme culminated with the Tattoo ceremony by the drummers from the Indian Navy, the release stated.

