Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that delays in implementing government schemes is not a good sign of administration and directed the district administrations to implement all the pending state government schemes of 2021-2022 within one or two months.

Stalin was speaking at a meeting with officials in Vellore districts where officials from Thirupattur and Thiruvannamalai districts were also present.

For the first time, the Chief Minister visited a field inspection scheme, to review the status of government projects implemented in various districts. Earlier he used to meet the Chief secretary and department secretaries in Chennai only at the Secretariat.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "This government is for the people and a government which works for the people is a good government. In this meeting, some slow process in implementing government schemes is found and you (government officials) have said to rectify it. It is your duty to do it. Delay in implementing government schemes is not a good sign of administration. Management should be done well. I came here and did this review meeting to encourage you all. I wish all who have done well in implementing government schemes."

Stalin further said that 80 per cent of our announced schemes is well connected to people and it is done by government officials.

"I thank you all and ask you all to do it continuously," he added.

Stalin said that services like drinking water, road construction, youth development, skill development, noon meal and many schemes were discussed in today's meeting.

"Using this meeting, steps should be taken to make sure government schemes reach people on time and are useful. Usually, I used to meet and discuss with the Chief secretary and department secretaries but this time I wanted to meet you all who work on the ground and want to make sure you work in a smooth way. If needed you can increase the officials as per need to implementation of state schemes."

The Chief Minister said that it is the duty of government officials to make sure they reach everyone and the needy.

"Schemes are announced which cost many crores and your ground level officials should make sure no wastage of money and at the same time make sure schemes are implemented well. The yearly fee allotted for the scheme should be spent on that itself by implementing it," said Stalin.

He further said that district collectors and department heads should intervene directly and finish the 2021-2022 work within one or two months.

"I came to know some works for 2021-2022 are even not fulfilled and finished which is not good for management. Not only district collectors but department heads should intervene directly and finish the 2021-2022 work within one or two months. Not only doing tenders but should constantly check on work done and finished is your duty. So hereafter you all must do such review meetings like today with your ground level and below level officials continuously is my request," he said.

The Chief Minister further directed the district management to give priority to the schemes which are for the needy people.

"You all officials should not only implement government orders and schemes but also can give suggestions for the government to do. District management should work on giving priority to the schemes which are to reach to people and needy."

He said that many new schemes will be announced next month in the State Budget so before that already announced schemes should be implemented.

"Next month Tamil Nadu government will table its finance budget and the department-wise budget will be tabled after that. Many new schemes will be announced. So before that, announced schemes should be implemented," Stalin added.

Notably, ministers and district officials from Vellore, Thirupattur and Thiruvannamalai participated in the meeting. (ANI)

