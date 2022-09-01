New Delhi, September 1: Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday due to a "passenger on track" at Tilak Nagar station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali. Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Woman With Baby Sits On Floor in Delhi Metro While Passengers Occupy Seats; Viral Video Sparks Outrage on Internet.

DMRC Tweet:

Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 1, 2022

Further details from the DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

