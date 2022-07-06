New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has identified 14 accident prone intersections across the city that will be redesigned to ensure that crashes are reduced, said an official statement on Wednesday.

The Delhi government held a meeting of the State Road Safety Council, which was also attended by officials of PWD department, higher education department, traffic police, and district magistrates of Delhi, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed all stakeholders to ensure closer coordination for effective implementation of road safety initiatives.

He mentioned that role of district magistrates are important in success of road safety initiatives and ongoing bus lane discipline drive.

Additionally, they should also utilize the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) to regularly meet with stakeholders for effective implementation of initiatives, the transport minister said.

There was a consensus among stakeholders about bus lane discipline drive being an effective mechanism to reduce congestion and ensure road safety for citizens.

It was mentioned that the bus lane discipline drive is currently being implemented in its first phase along Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

In the following phase, all major roads will be covered under the drive and closer involvement of district administration is expected, the statement said.

The transport department is also implementing a pilot of improved road marking for bus lane between Raja Garden Junction and Britannia Chowk in collaboration with IIT Delhi to facilitate movement of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians. The department will also conduct training of PWD engineers to harmonize road marking system across all PWD roads in Delhi.

The transport department, along with its partner NGOs, has identified 10 high impactful projects for implementation during the current financial year. It has identified 14 accident prone intersections which will be redesigned and improved for reduction of crashes, the statement said.

It has also selected Rajender Nagar as an area for overall road safety improvement under its neighbourhood improvement initiative while 11 schools have been identified from 11 districts of Delhi for improvement into a safer school zones.

Additionally, the department would also run mass media campaigns to sensitize citizens, organize community engagements and undertake training of police personnel/DTC drivers and conduct data driven research on road safety scenario in Delhi.

The State Road Safety Council acts as an apex body to oversee and monitor road safety measures taken in the state, to advise the government on road safety policies and prescribe and enforce road safety standards and procedures. It also reviews and formulates schemes, projects and programmes, and co-ordinates the functions of all the agencies and government departments discharging the duties relating to road safety.

