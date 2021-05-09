New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday informed that at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the Hindu Rao Hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility.

According to the Mayor, hospital authorities have informed the Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and police about the patients who have left the facility without informing.

"23 COVID-19 patients have left Hindu Rao Hospital without informing in the last couple of weeks. We have informed the DDMA and police about this. We have all their details and most of them are either home quarantined or admitted to other hospitals,' told Prakash.

Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in the national capital by a week and will be in place till May 17.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also announced that metro services will remain suspended from Monday.

"In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23 per cent from 35 per cent," said Kejriwal. "We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure & to increase oxygen beds at various locations. The oxygen situation has improved in Delhi. We're not getting panic or SOS calls from hospitals now."

Delhi recorded 17,364 fresh COVID cases and 332 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

