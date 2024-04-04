New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): A 23-year-old woman was injured on Thursday after the speed of the lift of a building at the Barakhamba road in Delhi spiked up automatically and struck the base of the lift on the ground floor, said police.

According to Delhi Police, on Thursday, information was received at the Police Station at Barakhamba Road from RML Hospital regarding the injured Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Shri Muksar Sahib, Punjab. The victim is an employee of Muthoot Micro Fin Ltd., Dera Basi branch of Punjab.

On Thursday she along with her senior visited the office of Muthoot situated at Vijaya Building BK Road for an official meeting. At around 13:35 Hrs above girl along with her four to five colleagues boarded lift No. 3 from the 11th floor. When they reached the 3rd floor, suddenly the speed of the lift spiked up automatically and struck the base of the lift on the ground floor due to which the victim received an injury in her leg, the police said.

The police said that no lift operator was present at that time. The ambulance of the building took the victim directly to the RML Hospital.

Due to a rush at RML, she was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where her Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was prepared.

The nature of the injury is awaited, said the police.

Estate officer of Vijaya Building Jitender who looks after the maintenance of the building had applied for the renewal of the license of the said lift but the same is still pending. The license was valid till 16 November 2023, said the police.

The police said that, from the facts and circumstances, there appears negligence in handling the lift. The police said that if approved, a case will be registered under sections 287/337 of IPC and an investigation will be taken up. The association is directed not to use the lift till inspection is done by the Electrical Department, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). (ANI)

