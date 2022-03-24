New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected case of gangwar in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

Shekhar Rana was a resident of Kheda Kalan village in Alipur and worked as a financer, they said.

Also Read | BJP Legislator Thokchom Satyabrata Singh New Speaker of Manipur Assembly.

The K N Katju Marg Police Station received information about the incident at around 10 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Rana was found inside a car bearing Chandigarh registration number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Also Read | FCRA Registration of NGOs Extended Till June 30.

He had two bullet wounds, one on the right rib and the second on the left thigh, and a total of eight to nine rounds were fired, police said.

The victim was initially rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital and later referred to Max Pitampura but succumbed to injuries, the DCP said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's father Inderjeet said, "We got to know that there are four to five accused people. My elder son was also killed earlier. We have relatives in Tajpur village from where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya belongs. We demand justice and police should nab the accused."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)