New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A man aged 35 years old died after he was allegedly stabbed near Govindpuri, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Sonu (33) has been arrested.

Also Read | Air India Salary Revision Row: Tata-Owned Airline Clarifies Town Hall Organised to Clarify Doubts on Revised Pay Structure.

Delhi Police said that the deceased Virender was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

"Today at about 6.10 AM a PCR call was received in PS Govindpuri regarding injured Virender aged 35 years. The police staff immediately rushed to the spot Machhi market, RD Marg Govindpuri.On enquiry, it came to be known that the injured had already been shifted to Mazidia Hospital. The emergency officer immediately rushed to the hospital where he found that the injured Virender (35) was admitted as brought dead," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Four-Storey Building in Sector 46.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered from the accused's possession, it said.

"IO preserved the body of the deceased at AIIMS hospital for postmortem. The district FSL/Crime team was called to the scene of the crime for inspection. The accused Sonu (33) has been apprehended within hours from the jhuggis of Navjeewan Camp," it mentioned.

Police also mentioned that the accused was suspicious of the relations between his wife and the deceased.

"During the course of the investigation in the case, it was found that the accused suspected that the deceased was friendly to his wife and resented the same. Both the deceased and the wife of the accused were working in the same private school," the police statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)