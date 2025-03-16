New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court has sentenced four convicts to 20 years of jail punishment in a decade-old case involving abduction, gang rape, illegal confinement, causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Women convicts have been sentenced for the abetment of the offences.

The victim was abducted and taken to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was registered at police station Mandawali in the year 2015. The victim was abducted on the pretext of getting her a job on August 3, 2015. The hidden motive was to sell her somewhere else. However, she managed to escape from the place where she was kept in a village in Badaun district.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Swati Katiyar sentenced convict Bijnesh alias Deepak and his younger brother Dinesh to 20 years for the offence of gang rape, 7 years sentence for abduction, one year sentence for illegal confinement, one-year imprisonment for causing hurt, two years imprisonment for criminal intimidation.

The same sentences have been awarded to Bijnesh's wife, Neha alias Sunita and Dinesh's wife Ruby for the Abetment of abduction, gang rape, illegal confinement, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Additionally, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

The court has referred the case to the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to award an appropriate compensation to the victim under victim compensation scheme.

The counsel for the accused had prayed for leniency in awarding sentence. The court rejected the submissions and said, "Considering the submissions from both sides, the offences committed by the convicts, the circumstances of the convicts and perusing the case record, I am not inclined to take a lenient view against them.

" Keeping in view the cruel and inhuman act of the convicts, a substantive and stern sentence is required to be imposed upon the convicts so that it is not only in commensuration with the gravity of the crime but also serves as a deterrent for others. The convicts do not deserve any leniency," ASJ Katiyar said in the sentence order of March 7.

As per the case of Prosecution, the convicts lured the victim to accompany them on the pretext of providing her a job, however, she was deceived and abducted by the convicts.

The prosecutrix was taken to the village Madarpur in District Badaun, Uttar Pradesh where she was wrongfully confined by the convicts, physically assaulted, tormented and intimidated by the convicts, the prosecution said.

The court noted that the prosecutrix could escape the doomed circumstance only by her sheer courage and will, otherwise she would have been sold off somewhere without any possibility of returning to her home.

"To show mercy in such a heinous crime would be a travesty of justice. The welfare and interest of other women in society also need to be protected because if the convicts are released, they may repeat the offence. The sentencing courts are expected to impose a sentence commensurate with the gravity of the offence," the court said in the order.

While convicting the 4 accused on March 1, the court had held that the prosecution had proved that the accused persons abducted the prosecutrix and took her to the village Madarpur, District Badaun, where prosecutrix was wrongfully confined in a corn field, beaten and threatened by accused persons. The prosecution has proved that accused Bijnesh and Dinesh raped the prosecutrix while accused Neha and Ruby abetted the commission of rape by accused Bijnesh and Dinesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)