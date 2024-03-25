New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest outside Mandawali Police Station on Monday over the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in Delhi.

Various AAP supporters sat outside the police station premises and were protesting over the alleged rape incident.

Also Read | Justice Mohd Yusuf Wani Sworn In As Judge in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court in Srinagar.

Earlier, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi wrote to Delhi LG VK Saxena, regarding the rape of a 4-year-old girl in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi.

In her official statement, Atishi expressed deep concern over the incident, labelling it a "blot on the national capital.

Also Read | US Shocker: Minor Hospitalised After Being Served Alcohol at Michigan Restaurant.

"It has been reported in the media that a 4-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police," Atishi said in her official statement.

A 34-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi.

The accused was identified as Appu (34).

According to a police official, the victim girl has been referred to AIIMS from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, people protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area today after receiving information about the rape of a girl in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)