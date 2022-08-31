New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am following uproar in the House on Wednesday.

As soon as the House convened for discussion on the confidence motion, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asked Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to take up his calling attention motion, even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi tried to raise the issue of alleged "Operation Lotus" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | With the #GaneshMahotsav Starting with Full Zest in Mumbai After a Break of Two Years of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Opposition MLAs protested against it.

Both sides resorted to slogan shouting, prompting Birla to adjourn the House till 11.30 am.

Also Read | Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru Turns Police Fortress After Supreme Court’s No to Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations.

This is the third day of the special session that was disrupted with ruling AAP and BJP MLAs forcing adjournments.

The session had begun on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)