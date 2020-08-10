New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of "misleading" people on the employment issue, and sought to know how many jobs were provided through its recently launched job portal.

The Delhi government had on July 27 launched the job portal and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

Also Read | Fame, Money, Love: Is There Anything Ricky Andrade Hasn't Yet Conquered?.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta claimed that only 334 people got jobs in an employment scheme started by the Arvind Kejriwal government two years ago.

"The Kejriwal government is again misleading the people of Delhi by re-launching the failed employment scheme," he alleged.

Also Read | Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto Enrols In Class 11, Was Mocked For Being Class 10 Pass Out: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the allegation.

Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai had last week said 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal.

He said 9 lakh vacancies were available on the portal, where 6,271 companies have registered.

The Delhi BJP chief, however, demanded the AAP government to specify the number of people employed through the job portal.

"It is being claimed that the job portal has more than 9 lakh vacancies with 8,64,000 applicants. The Kejriwal government should specify how many people have got jobs through the portal so far," he said.

Gupta also showed a purported screenshot of a job posted on the portal wherein he claimed that people are asked to download a video application. He added that offensive and vulgar videos and photos are shown in this application.

The BJP leader also alleged that the city government has sent notices to 5,586 businessmen who create jobs, instead of providing employment to the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)